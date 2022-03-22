LOADING

Nativity parishioner to present on African American experience

wnycatholic March 22, 2022
Robert and Brandi Poczik, of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Harris Hill, will present “Exploring the African American Experience” on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence

Robert Poczik

The entire community is welcome to join as the Pocziks explore one of the great untold stories of American history: the decades-long migration of black citizens who fled the South for northern and western cities, in search of a better life.

From 1915 to 1970, this exodus of almost 6 million people changed the face of America.

These stories com from the book “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.” This epic and acclaimed masterwork was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. 

The program will be live streamed at clarencepresby.org

Robert Poczik has been a leader of at community for many years. He has presented programs at Nativity and elsewhere in Clarence. 

Clarence Presbyterian Church is located at 9675 Main St., next to Clarence High School. 

