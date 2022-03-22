The Parish Pastoral Council of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that the highly acclaimed Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra will perform the complete instrumental movements of Joseph Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” on Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. Donna Lorenzo will direct.

The other works included in the concert are Marcello’s “Oboe Concerto in D Minor” with Paul Schlossman, oboe soloist; and Grieg’s “The Last Spring.” The concert will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. “The Seven Last Words of Christ” Concert is the second of three concerts presented in the Deborah A. and Louis J. Cercone Concert Series of the Church on Fire: Stay With Us! program.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.BSCBuffalo.org/events; at all weekend Masses at Blessed Sacrament Church; or by calling Michael Pitek 716-480-8313. The costs for tickets are $20 for adults; and $10 for students and senior citizens.

Free off-street parking is available in the parking lot behind the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, 1069 Delaware Ave. The lot can be accessed from two locations: Delaware Avenue and Lexington Avenue; and from Linwood Avenue.

Recognized for their creative and inventive musical programming, the Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra is well-known as one of Western New York’s greatest cultural treasures. Over the years, the Ars Nova Musicians have spotlighted a host of talented area musicians and guest artists. In addition to their innovative and colorful programs such as the beloved “Viva Vivaldi” series of concerts held annually, the group has led the way in choosing unique concert sites that focus attention to the many architectural gems found in Western New York. As the first local chamber ensemble to perform in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall in New York City, the Ars Nova Musicians were well-received by audiences and garnered praise from The New York Times.