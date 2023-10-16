Sister Lois Jean Nunweiler, OSF, a teacher in Catholic elementary schools who maintained lifelong connections with church and community in her native Springville, died Oct. 10, 2023, at her home in Springville. She was 74.

One of seven children of Robert and Irma (Underberg) Nunweiler, Sister Lois Jean was born Jan. 13, 1949. She grew up in the Town of Concord, attended St. Aloysius School in Springville and was an honor student at Springville-Griffith Institute High School, where she graduated in 1967 and received the J. F. Kennedy Student Award and an award from the Silversmiths of America for outstanding homemaking.

She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis in Williamsville later in 1967 and professed her final vows on Aug. 30, 1975, in St. Aloysius Church.

Earning a master’s degree in elementary education and an associate degree in religious education, she taught at St. Nicholas School in North Java, Nativity of Mary School in Harris Hill, St. Leo the Great School in Eggertsville, St. Mary’s School in Lancaster and St. Vincent de Paul School in Springbrook. She took students from her eighth grade homeroom at St. Mary’s for winter outings at her parents’ home.

Sister Lois Jean also was religious education coordinator for three years at St. John the Baptist Parish in Boston. She received the St. Christopher Award from Bishop Edward D. Head in 1981 for outstanding work with young people and was honored with the diocesan Religious Educator of the Year Award in 1984.

She worked with several committees in the community, was active in the vocation and formation ministry and at the time of her death was director of the pre-associate program.

She was longtime secretary for the Franciscan Sisters and for 12 years was a local minister for sisters in the Buffalo area.

A resident at St. Aloysius Church for many years, she sang in the choir and was active in events at the church.

Survivors include two sisters, JoAnn Feuz and Mary Nunweiler; and two brothers, Ronald and Joseph.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.