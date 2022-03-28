Cocktails for Catholic Education will air on Sunday, April 3 at its new time – 7 p.m.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for Catholic schools. All the proceeds will be used for tuition assistance for families who choose to provide their child with a Catholic education.

Join hosts Father Joseph Rogliano and John DiSciullo as they “Shoot for the Stars” and discuss the importance of a Catholic education today. Featured testimonials will include parents, teachers, principals and students.

Scholarship recipients will be awarded during this broadcast. Those who have worked tirelessly for the Catholic education will also be honored. All raffle prizes will be drawn live on the air. Some lucky family will win a $5,000 scholarship or $3,500 in cash.

Honorees include Father Robert Wardenski, from Immaculate Conception Parish in East Aurora, who will receive the 2022 Champion of Catholic Education; Nancy Zoricak will receive the Tim Russeet Sr. Lucille Socciarelli-Fr. John Strurm Making a Difference Award; Msgr. Francis Weldgen and Father Thomas Maloney will be recognized with the FRCDB Spotlight Award; Ryann Morris will receive the Natalie Mattimore. Kindness Counts Award; Lena Hurley will be presented with the Tim Russert Writing Scholarship.

Watch on WBBZ-TV Your Hometown Me TV Station.

Over the Air: Channel 67.1

Verizon FiOS: Ch. 5

DISH TV: Ch. 5

DirecTV: Ch. 67

Spectrum Ch 5 (HD 1230): Serving Buffalo, Dunkirk, Eldred (PA), Erie County, Lancaster, Niagara Falls Metro,

Olean, North Olean, Ulysses (PA), Wellsville, Westfield, Yes 3 Erie County

Spectrum Ch 72 (HD 1230): Serving Fredonia, Jamestown

Spectrum Ch 71 (HD 1230): Serving Alfred, Angelica/Friendship, Avoca, Bolivar, Fillmore, Genesee/Wyoming,

Hornell, Orleans/Niagara County, Warsaw, Yes 3 Genesee/Wyoming, Yes 3 Orleans/Niagara

For viewers wanting to watch outside of WNY join our LIVE Facebook Feed on The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to like our Facebook Page and watch the video.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to support students in need of tuition assistance.

CLICK HERE to see our Event Program Book.