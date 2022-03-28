Cardinal O’Hara freshmen Kyla Hayes (left) and Akyra Starks had the opportunity to sing with the Erie County Music Educators’ Association and the Junior High North All-County SATB Chorus. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School celebrated the accomplishment of freshmen Kyla Hayes and Akyra Starks, who spent a recent weekend rehearsing and performing with the Erie County Music Educators’ Association and the Junior High North All-County SATB Chorus. This festival comprises the top student musicians from Erie County public and private schools who are selected based on an audition festival that took place in January.

Colin Sperrazza, chairman of the music department at O’Hara, said the students spent the last month and a half preparing music with himself during their free time. The students rehearsed for eight hours during the March 18-19 weekend at Akron High School, culminating in a concert March 19. The group selected Sperrazza to play the African hand drums at the concert.

“It was an amazing experience and a massive honor for the two students,” Sperrazza said. “They were great representatives of Cardinal O’Hara High School.”