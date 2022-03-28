CHICAGO — Bishop Bohdan Danylo, who leads the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat based in Parma, Ohio, is the first U.S. bishop to travel to the Ukrainian border following the Russian invasion. Throughout his visit, Bishop Danylo will meet with other charitable organizations as well as minister and provide relief to displaced Ukrainian refugees and children. The trip is being sponsored by Chicago-based Catholic Extension, which has supported the Ukrainian Catholic Church in America since 1979, by building churches, and funding leaders and ministries.

Bishop Bohdan Danylo

Ukrainian-American Catholics have always maintained strong ties with the Catholic Church in Ukraine, whose institutions and leaders are today on the frontlines addressing the humanitarian needs of their war-ravaged people.

During his visit to the region March 25-April 1, Bishop Danylo plans to distribute to various organizations funds that have been donated by Catholic Extension and other benefactors to help Ukrainian refugees.

He will meet with clergy and volunteers who distribute food and medicine, including those in the border city of Przemysl, Poland, Bishop Danylo’s childhood home, which has become one of the main ports of entry for displaced Ukrainians fleeing their country.

“The Church in Ukraine is connected to the people,” said Bishop Danylo, “They will need our help, unfortunately, I think for a long time.”

Catholic Extension has launched an emergency fund to support efforts to help the people of Ukraine, which includes Ukrainian nuns and priests working to shelter, feed and evacuate vulnerable families and children. To donate, you may visit catholicextension.org/ukraine.

“Whatever gifts or donations are given will be able to go directly to those who are the most in need,” said Bishop Danylo, who added, “I believe that prayer is stronger than even bullets that are flying over.”