Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the clergy following appointments.

Father Bernard Nowak has been given the additional responsibility as canonical administrator of St. Joseph Regional School in Batavia, effective Feb.1.

Father Joseph Rogliano is now pastor of Family of Parishes #21, which includes Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence, St. Martin de Porres, all in the city of Buffalo. This is effective Feb. 1, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Robert Gebhard will join him as senior parochial vicar for Family #21. He is relieved of his charge as temporary administrator of Blessed Trinity Parish.

Father Luke P. Uebler has been appointed temporary parish administrator of St. Mary Parish, Swormville, effective Feb. 1. He has been serving as parochial vicar there.

St. Mary’s former pastor, Father Bryan Zielenieski will now serve as the episcopal vicar for Renewal and Development in a full-time capacity.

Father Sean DiMaria has been given the additional responsibility as temporary administer of SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg, effective Feb. 8. Father DiMaria is currently the vicar forane of the Southern Erie Vicariate and pastor of St. John Paul II Parish in Lake View.

Father Darrell Duffy will take on the role of pastor of Family #4: St. Patrick, Randolph; Our Lady of Loreto, Falconer; Sacred Heart, Lakewood/Panama; St. James, Jamestown; and Holy Apostles, Jamestown. This will be effective Feb. 8, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Daniel Fawls has been appointed pastor of Family of Parishes #33: St. Jude, Sardinia; St. Aloysius, Springville; St. Mary, Arcade/East Arcade; and St. John the Baptist, West Valley. This will be effective Feb. 13, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Alfons Osiander has resigned as pastor of St. Jude Parish in Sardinia and has been appointed senior parochial vicar to Family #33. This is for a term of three years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father James Hartwell will become pastor of Family #1: SS. Brendan & Jude, Alfred/Almond; Blessed Sacrament, Andover; St. Mary, Bolivar; Immaculate Conception, Wellsville; Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph, Belmont; and St. Mary, Canaseraga, effective Feb. 15 for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father John Cullen has been appointed pastor of Family #2: St. Patrick, Belfast; Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba; and St. Patrick, Fillmore, effective Feb. 15, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Also, Father Joseph L. Levesque CM, who had been residing at Niagara University, has been assigned to the Vincentian motherhouse in Philadelphia. Father Kevin Mullins, SCC, who had been residing at St. Columban on the Lake in Silver Creek, has moved to the Columban retirement home in Bristol, Rhode Island. Father Christopher Okoli, who has been serving as the administrator of St. Lawrence Parish and as a chaplain for the Catholic Health System, left the diocese on Jan. 24, to work for Christus Health in Corpus Christi, Texas.