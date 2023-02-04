ATHOL SPRINGS — St. Francis High School celebrated Catholic Schools Week by allowing various dress down days including jersey day and tropical day.

Terrance Pendergrass (center) is this year’s recipient of the Vito and Lucy Vacco Memorial Scholarship at St. Francis High School. (Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School)

After we celebrated Mass, Terrance Pendergrass, a junior, received the Vito and Lucy Vacco Memorial Scholarship Award. Father James Vacco, OFM, a 1972 graduate of St. Francis, presented the scholarship award in memory of his parents. Eligible students who were invited to apply must have demonstrated significant academic improvement from freshman to sophomore year and have recommendations from two teachers as well as his pastor or our campus minister. Applicants also submitted letters describing why they think they are the best candidate for the scholarship.

To end the week, on Friday the school had a basketball match pitting seniors against faculty. While both teams played well, the seniors came out on top and won the annual basketball tournament.