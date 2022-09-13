LOADING

St. Martin de Porres Parish receives new administrator

wnycatholic September 13, 2022
Fr. Joseph Rogliano

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Joseph Rogliano as the parish administrator of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Buffalo with residence at St. Mark Parish. This appointment was effective Sept. 1. As of that same date Bishop Fisher has accepted Father Rogliano’s resignation as pastor of St. Mark and St. Rose of Lima Parishes. Father David Richards is now the pastor of each parish in the North Buffalo Family which includes All Saints, Assumption, Holy Spirit, St. Margaret, St. Mark and St. Rose of Lima Parishes. Father Rogliano may still offer his priestly ministry within the North Buffalo Family of Parishes in addition to his responsibilities at St. Martin de Porres.

Bishop Fisher has also appointed Father Steven A. Jekielek as the temporary parish administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish, Lockport, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Ransomville.  This was effective Sept. 1.

