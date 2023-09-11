As the result of an accusation of inappropriate conduct with an adult, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed Father Joseph Rogliano on administrative leave, and an investigation of the claim has begun.

Father Rogliano is temporarily relieved of his pastoral and administrative duties as pastor of the family of parishes that include Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence and St. Martin de Porres churches in Buffalo. These responsibilities will be distributed among the other priests serving within that family of parishes.

Father Rogliano also has been removed from his role as coordinator of the Priests’ Personnel Board.

Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint. If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.