Father George L. Reger, pastor emeritus of Blessed Trinity Church, died May 19, 2023.

Born April 17, 1942, to Lawrence and Eva (Schwender) Reger, Father Reger attended Public Schools 39 and 37 in Buffalo. Following that, he attended the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary for high school and two years of college.

Father Reger earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora.

Bishop Pius A. Benincasa ordained him to the priesthood on May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph Cathedral.

His assignments have taken him to Most Holy Redeemer in Cheektowaga; Holy Name of Jesus, Buffalo; St. James, Depew; and Blessed Sacrament, Kenmore. He served in each parish as assistant pastor.

He served as administrator at St. Charles Parish in Niagara Falls early in his priesthood, and was named administrator of Blessed Trinity in Buffalo in 1991. He became pastor of Blessed Trinity two years alter. He remained there until his retirement in October 2016.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Frederick.

Father Reger will lie-in-state Thursday, May 25 at Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., Buffalo, from 2-6 p.m., and Friday, May 26 from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant. Burial will take place at United German and French Cemetery in Cheektowaga.