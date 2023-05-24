Catholic Charities of Buffalo has named Molly (Anderson) Oliver its chief operating officer.

Molly (Anderson) Oliver

In her new role, Oliver will be responsible for managing the operations of an array of human service programs across dozens of Western New York locations. She will work with the team of more than 350 high-performing and dedicated employees and 200 volunteers to ensure service delivery in accord with agency objectives, regulations and contracts, aligned with Catholic Charities’ mission, vision, values and strategic goals.

“Molly has a unique mix of leadership and nonprofit expertise, with hands-on experience in growing the organizations she has been a part of,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We look forward to having her insight on our leadership team as we all work to ensure our programs and services continue to be a beacon of hope for those who need it most in our community.”

Oliver brings more than 30 years of leadership and management experience to her new role with Catholic Charities. She most recently served as executive director of University at Buffalo Center for Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness in the School of Management, where she expanded the center’s mission to provide cutting-edge research, education and training, locally and globally. Oliver is also the former president and CEO of Leadership Niagara, where she transformed the state’s longest-running community leadership organization into a national award-winning graduate-level program.

Oliver has served on more than a dozen boards of directors, currently serving as a Class A (nonalcoholic) trustee for the general service board of Alcoholics Anonymous for United States and Canada and the A.A. Grapevine board of directors. She is also immediate past chair of the Niagara Area Foundation. Oliver resides in East Amherst.