Diocese of Buffalo announces new priest assignments as Road to Renewal continues
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced 47 priest assignments in the Diocese of Buffalo signaling an increase in the momentum of the Road to Renewal program that is grouping diocesan parishes into a collaborative model of two to six parishes per family.
The appointments were conferred Wednesday, May 17 and priests had their weekend Masses to communicate their new assignments to their parishioners.
The assignments of 47 priests at one time may be the largest number of priest assignments conferred in the history of the Diocese of Buffalo.
As Bishop Fisher made the assignments, he called his brother priests to remember as in the founding of the diocese some 176 years ago that it is the continuing mission to bring the sacraments to the people.
During the diocese’s early days, five priests ministered to 30,000 Catholics.
“Brothers, I need you. I need you to support the mission of the Church with all of your gifts and
expertise,” Bishop Fisher said. “Be supportive of one another and work as a team to provide for our people’s spiritual needs.”
With the current appointments effective June 1, June 5, June 15, and July 1, pastors are assigned to 26 of the 36 Families of Parishes along with two moderators of in solidum families of parishes in the diocese.
Family of Parishes: Assignment Update – May 2023
|Family of Parish
|Priest Assignment
|Effective Date
|Notes
|Southern Erie Vicariate Family #9 Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bowmansville; St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster; Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster; St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew; St. Martha, Depew
|Rev. Msgr. Richard W. Siepka, Priest In Solidum & Moderator Rev. Lukasz Kopala, Priest In Solidium Rev. Aaron F. Kulczyk, Parochial Vicar Rev. Bartholomew W. Lipiec, Priest In Solidum
|May 15, 2023
|Niagara/Orleans Vicariate Family #11 Our Lady of the Lake, Barker St. Mary, Holley St. Mark, Kendell Holy Family, Albion Holy Trinity, Medina
|Rev. Paul Ladda, Parochial Vicar
|July 1, 2023
|Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate Family #12 St. Brigid, Bergen; Resurrection, Batavia; Ascension, Batavia; Our Lady of Mercy, LeRoy; St. Padre Pio, Oakfield
|Rev. Scottston Brentwood, O. de. M., Priest In Solidum & Moderator Rev. Matthew J. Zirnheld, Priest In Solidum Rev. Kenneth Breen, O. de. M., Parochial Vicar
|June 5, 2023
|Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate Family #13 St. John the Baptist, Alden; St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu; SS. Joachim and Anne, Attica;St. John Neumann, Strykersville; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Darien Center
|Rev. Daniel J. Serbicki, Pastor
|June 1, 2023
|Northern Erie Vicariate Family #15 Our Lady of Peace, Clarence St. Teresa of Avila, Akron Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville St. Mary, Swormville
|Rev. Thomas M. Mahoney, Pastor Rev. Joseph N. Franz, Parochial Vicar Rev. Arthur E. Mattulke, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Walter J. Szczesny, Senior Parochial Vicar
|July 1, 2023
|Northern Erie Vicariate Family #16 St. Leo the Great, Amherst St. Benedict, Eggertsville Christ the King, Snyder St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville
|Rev. David Bellittiere, Pastor Rev. Joseph C. Gatto, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Msgr. Paul A. Litwin, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Joseph W. Tokasz, Parochial Vicar
|July 1, 2023
|Northern Erie Vicariate Family #17 St. Andrew, Kenmore Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda St. John the Baptist, Kenmore St. Paul, Kenmore St. Timothy, Tonawanda St. Stephen, Grand Island
|Rev. Michael J. Parker, Pastor Rev. Peter Ekanem, Parochial Vicar Rev. Martin F. Gallagher, Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|Northern Erie Vicariate Family #18 St. Amelia, Tonawanda St. Christopher, Tonawanda St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda
|Rev. Robert Agbo, Parochial Vicar Rev. Charles E. Johnson, Parochial Vicar Rev. Robert Orlowski, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Sebastian C. Pierro, Senior Parochial Vicar
|June 15, 2023
|Buffalo Vicarate Family #22 St. Louis, Buffalo Blessed Sacrament, Buffalo St. Anthony of Padua, Buffalo St. Michael, Buffalo Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo
|Rev. Raymond G. Corbin, Pastor
|June 1, 2023
|St. Joseph Cathedral is part of this family and functions collaboratively with the parishes in the family. As the Cathedral, its administration remains separate.
|Southern Tier West Vicariate Family #27 Immaculate Conception, Eden; St. Joseph, Gowanda; St. Mary, Cattaraugus; Holy Spirit, North Collins; Epiphany of Our Lord, Langford
|Rev. Piotr Zaczynski, Pastor Rev. Mitch Byeck, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Innocent Diala, Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|Southern Erie Vicariate Family #28 St. John the Baptist, Boston; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard ParkSS. Peter and Paul, HamburgSt. Bernadette, Orchard Park
|Rev. James D. Ciupek, Pastor Rev. Gerard Skrzynski, Parochial Vicar Rev. Joseph D. Wolf, Senior Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|Southern Erie Vicariate Family #29 Most Precious Blood, Angola; St. Anthony, Farnham; St. Francis of Assisi, Athol Springs; St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg; St. John Paul II, Lake View
|Rev. Michael J. Johnson, Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|Buffalo Vicariate Family #30 Corpus Christi, Buffalo St. Stanislaus, Buffalo St. John Kanty, Buffalo (St. Adalbert) St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga St. Katherine Drexel, Buffalo
|Rev. Cole T. Webster, Pastor (of all parishes except Corpus Christi) Rev. Mariusz Dymek OSPPE, Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish Rev. Marek Kreis, OSPPE, Parochial Vicar
|July 1, 2023
|Niagara/Orleans Vicariate Family #34 St. Raphael, Niagara Falls St. Peter, Lewiston
|Rev. Luke P. Uebler, Pastor
|July 1, 2023
|Niagara/Orleans Vicariate Family #35 St. John de LaSalle, Niagara Falls St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls Holy Family of Jesus Mary and Joseph, Niagara Falls
|Rev. James W. Kirkpatrick, Pastor Rev. Duane R. Klizek, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Lathislaus B. Mariasoosai, Parochial Vicar Rev. Mario O. Racho, Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|Campus Ministry Vicariate Family #36 St. Joseph’s University, Buffalo UB North Newman Center/Campus Ministry sites throughout the Diocese
|Rev. Gregory Jakubowicz, OFM, Pastor and Vicar Forane Rev. Jacob Ledwon, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. James M. Monaco, Senior Parochial Vicar Rev. Paul D. Seil, Senior Parochial Vicar
|June 1, 2023
|OTHER ASSIGNMENTS
|Rev. Msgr. Salvtore Manganello, JCL
|June 1, 2023
|Appointed Full-time Judicial Vicar
|Rev. Joseph D. Porpiglia
|June 1, 2023
|Appointed Full-time Chaplain, Kenmore Mercy Hospital
|Rev. Samuel T. Giangreco
|June 1, 2023
|Appointed Full-time Chaplain, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo