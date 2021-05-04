Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2021 is set for Friday, May 14 across Western New York. The first $40,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with gifts from donors who wish to remain anonymous, in the ongoing effort to reach the annual Appeal’s $10 million goal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith.

Catholic Charities also announced that Appeal 2021 has raised $7,431,292 to date. In the last three years, HOPE Days have brought in more than $1.28 million to bolster the annual Appeal.

“With less than two months to go and currently at 74 percent of our appeal goal, we are grateful for the generosity our community has shown and also remain optimistic about reaching our 2021 goal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “Please consider joining with us on HOPE Day to help bring hope to our neighbors most in need.”

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across all eight counties of Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Diocese of Buffalo’s Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages and ethnicities in 2020. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

To make a secure online donation during HOPE Day, go to ccwny.org/HOPEDay. Donors may also call 716-218-1400 to pledge support. For more information about Catholic Charities and the services it provides, visit ccwny.org. Appeal 2021 runs through June 30.