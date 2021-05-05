LOADING

Clergy Assignments

Two pastors take on additional parishes

wnycatholic May 5, 2021
Father Sean DiMaria
Father James Kirkpatrick

Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father James Kirkpatrick, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in North Tonawanda, has been given the additional responsibility of temporary administrator of St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda. 

Father Sean DiMaria, pastor of St. John Paul II in Lake View, has been given the additional responsibility of temporary administrator of SS. Peter & Paul in Hamburg. 

Both assignments became effective April 26, and will be until the appointment of new pastors for St. Christopher and SS. Peter & Paul. 

