HOPE Day 2021 nets $317,228 for Catholic Charities’ annual appeal

wnycatholic May 18, 2021
HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2021, brought in $260,016 on May 14. Matching funds of $57,212 added to this total increase HOPE Day’s grand total to $317,228, towards the annual Appeal’s $10 million goal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith. 

“The goal of HOPE Day is to inspire first-time donors and those who already gave to go above and beyond to help those most in need, in addition to rallying Catholic Charities’ supporters,” said Rick Cronin, Appeal 2021 chair. “Thank you, thank you to individuals and corporate donors who participated in HOPE Day 2021. Your contributions directly bring hope in the form of emergency assistance, mental health counseling, youth and family support services and more to our neighbors most in need throughout all eight counties of Western New York.”

To date, more than $8,017,161 or 80 percent of Appeal 2021’s $10 million goal has been raised.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Diocese of Buffalo’s Fund for the Faith. Last year, Catholic Charities’ programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages, and ethnicities. 

Donations to Appeal 2021 can continue to be made at ccwny.org/donation through June 30.

