Now through end of June, customers can order wood-fired pizzas and make their own donation to benefit Catholic Charities of Buffalo

To provide hope to Western New York neighbors in need, local restaurants V|ice in Buffalo and N|eat in Williamsville have launched a new initiative to support Catholic Charities through Appeal 2021, which helps to fund programs and services administered by Catholic Charities.

Now through June 30, V|ice and N|eat will donate $1 from every wood-fired pizza sold at each restaurant to the appeal. In addition, customers are also encouraged to make their own donation. Utilizing a special QR code available at either restaurant to donate any amount, customers will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card to V|ice and N|eat. One winner will be chosen per restaurant every month through June.

“Catholic Charities does so much for our community, we wanted to help in any way possible,” said KC Mullett, operating partner of V|ice and N|eat. “This past year has been extremely difficult, but I believe in giving back and our business is able to do so thanks to the support of Western New York restaurant patrons. Our staff of just over 200 people are excited to help raise money that directly impacts our community. Our ownership and management focus heavily on being a team player and simply being a good person, I am happy to involve my staff in such a great initiative.”

Catholic Charities’ programs and services, which include food pantries, mental health and substance abuse treatment, youth and family support services, and others, helped more than 149,000 people in 2020. To date, more than $6 million of the $10 million Appeal 2021 goal has been raised. For more details on Catholic Charities and Appeal 2021, visit ccwny.org/appeal.

“We are so grateful for this new partnership with V|ice and N|eat to provide a unique way to help raise much needed funds to give hope to individuals, children and families in need across the eight counties of Western New York,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “When you dine at V|ice and N|eat, not only are you helping to support our services, you are also championing two of our local restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.”

V|ice, located at 500 Pearl in downtown Buffalo’s Theatre District, and N|eat, located at 5175 Transit Road, Williamsville, are wood-fired oven inspired restaurants and whiskey bars. Visit vicebuffalo.com or neatbuffalo.com for more details.