BATAVIA — Notre Dame High School Foundation will be hosting their 24th Annual Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament on Sunday, June 13 at Terry Hills Golf Course.

The annual tournament has been moved to a Sunday this year. Tournament chair, Jim Sutherland said, “The committee felt holding the tournament on a weekend would allow more friends and alumni of Notre Dame High School to participate.” Registration includes 18 holes of golf with golf cart, tennis or bocce, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and steak dinner with a cash bar, and much more.

Most importantly, all proceeds from the tournament support Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School student scholarship programs, making excellence in education possible for deserving students in our communities. The tournament is one of our major fundraisers, along with an opportunity to spend the day having fun with friends and alumni.

Businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of this event’s advertising opportunities and lock in sponsorship levels are encouraged to act early and contact Jim Sutherland at JSutherland@cricklervending.com. Visit Notre Dame’s website (ndhsbatavia.com) for more information and to register for the fun-filled tournament.