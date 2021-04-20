LOADING

Type to search

Pope Francis

Saying he missed people, pope returns to window for Sunday prayer

Catholic News Service April 20, 2021
Share

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leads the “Regina Coeli” from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican April 18, 2021. CNS photo/Paul Haring

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Greeting visitors in St. Peter’s Square after nearly a month of tight restrictions due to the pandemic, Pope Francis said he was happy to see people allowed to gather and be present for Sunday noonday prayer. “I offer a warm greeting to all of you, people of Rome and pilgrims,” he said, pointing out the many flags he could see being held high. A few hundred people, all wearing masks and socially distanced, attended the recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer April 18 after nearly a month of tighter controls on gatherings in an ongoing attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “Thanks be to God, we can find ourselves again in this square for the Sunday and holiday appointment,” he said, adding how much he misses greeting people in the square when he must recite the midday prayer inside the apostolic library. “I am happy, thanks be to God! And thank you for your presence,” he said to applause.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Earth Day – an urgent reminder to protect ‘our common home’
Tony Magliano April 19, 2021
Vatican says no blessing gay unions, no negative judgment on gay people
Carol Glatz March 16, 2021
Consecration to St. Joseph to take place beginning Feb. 15
wnycatholic February 13, 2021
Pope celebrates the feast of Immaculate Conception
Catholic News Service December 8, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Earth Day – an urgent reminder to protect ‘our common home’
Vatican says no blessing gay unions, no negative judgment on gay people
Consecration to St. Joseph to take place beginning Feb. 15
Pope celebrates the feast of Immaculate Conception
@Western New York Catholic 2020