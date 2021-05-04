Father Romeo Hontiveros, a Filipino priest who had served as administrator of St. Dominic Parish in Westfield, died April 30, 2021.

Born Jan. 17, 1953, in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, Philippines, the son of Jose and Regina (Obenita) Hontiveros was educated in his homeland. He attended St. Francis Xavier Regional Seminary in Catalunan Grande, Davan City, Philippines, where he earned a master’s degrees in Theology and Educational Management, as well as a doctoral degree in Management. He was ordained to the priesthood March 25, 1980, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in San Pablo, Zambaonga del Sur, Philippines by Bishop Jesus Tuquib of the Pagdian Diocese.

During his 41 years of priestly ministry, he served as an assistant pastor and pastor in several parishes in his home diocese, often being involved as a school director or chaplain, before coming to the United States in 2005. Father Hontiveros served as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Victory Parish in the Archdiocese of New York before being named administrator of St. Dominic Parish in Brocton and Westfield in October 2016. He became a naturalized citizen in May 2015

He is survived by five siblings Wilfredo, Ertindo, Joseito, of the Philippines, Lilia Morgalia of Wetzlar, Germany, and Diosebella Hontiveros of Kuwait City.

Father Hontiveros will lie in repose for visitation by family and friends at St. Dominic Parish, St. Patrick Worship Site, 12 Central Avenue, Brocton on Wednesday, May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Family, parishioners, and friends, along with priests and deacons, are invited to a parish Mass celebrated on Wednesday at 7 p.m., also at the St. Patrick Worship Site.

Bishop Michael Fisher will celebrate a funeral Mass on Thursday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish at the St. James Major Worship Site, 15 Union Street, Westfield. Father Hontiveros will be interred in his home diocese in the Philippines.