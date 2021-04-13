LACKAWANNA — OLV Elementary School will be holding its annual sweepstakes. Participants may join in virtually on the school’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ourladyofvictoryelementary) on Saturday, April 17 at 6 p.m. for the drawing. This is a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 or one of the many additional prizes totaling $25,000.

Ticket prices are as follows: $50 for a traditional ticket; $75 will include one chance into every theme basket; and

$100 will include a chance into every theme basket and a chance into every big ticket item.

Use the link below if you would like to order online through WeShare and your tickets will be mailed to you.

All money raised will go back to OLV Elementary. The staff and faculty offer thanks for the continued support of the school.