Father Michael G. Uebler, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Tonawanda, died April 9, 2021, after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Born Feb. 28, 1954, to Francis and Ruth Uebler in Buffalo. He attended Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, Bishop Neumann High School in Williamsville and Erie Community College, before entering the seminary, first at Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg, then at Christ the King in East Aurora.

He was ordained Dec. 11, 1982, at Infant of Prague Church by Bishop Edward D. Head. His early assignments included serving as parochial vicar at St. Ambrose in Buffalo, and St. Edmund’s in Tonawanda. In 1987, Father Uebler began a nine-year stay as faculty member of St. Mary’s High School. In 1996, he received his first pastorate at both SS. Peter & Paul and St. Mary’s in Arcade. He served as episcopal vicar for the Tri-County Vicariate from 2001-2003. In 2003, he came to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Tonawanda as pastor. He left just a few months ago. Father Uebler also served as coordinator of the Priests’ Personnel Board since 2013.

During his 38 years as a priest, Father Uebler served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, as a member of the Cardinal O’Hara High School board of trustees, and on the Healthy Community/Healthy Youth Board in Tonawanda.

His dedicated service earned him the title of CYO Moderator of the Year in 1987, and a place as honorary member of St. Mary’s Honor Society.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate a funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 am. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. The liturgy will be livestreamed at www.stfrancistonawanda.org. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.