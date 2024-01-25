Msgr. John M. Ryan, where served as pastor of St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville for 20 years, died Jan. 22, 2024, at 91.

Born Feb. 14, 1930, to Raymond and Frances (Mulroy) Ryan in Buffalo, Msgr. Ryan was

educated at PS 72, Holy Family and St. Mark schools in Buffalo, and St. John’s Academy of Rensselaer, graduating in 1943. For high school, he attended Christian Brothers Academy in Albany.

He went on to attend the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Niagara University. He went to Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University.

Bishop Joseph Burke ordained him at St. Joseph New Cathedral on June 4, 1955.

Msgr. Ryan’s first assignment took him to St. Joseph Parish in Bliss, where he served as administrator. He then served as chaplain at Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital. He went on to serve as assistant pastor at St. Nicholas Parish in Buffalo, Queen of Heaven Parish in West Seneca, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Buffalo.

From 1962-1968, Msgr. Ryan taught at Bishop Turner High School in Buffalo, where he became assistant principal. In 1969, he was named principal of Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean. He then returned to parish work as administrator of St. Joan of Arc in Perrysburg and St. Paul of the Cross in Dayton. In 1974 Msgr. Ryan was appointed director of Research and Planning for the Diocese of Buffalo. The next year be was named superintendent of schools. From 1981 to his retirement in 2001, he served as pastor of St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Msgr. Ryan will lie-in-repose from 9-11 a.m. at St. Benedict Parish, 1317 Eggert Road. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.