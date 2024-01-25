Deacon John J. Kelly, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility.

Born in North Tonawanda on May 2, 1932, Deacon Kelly is the a son of the late John T. and Catherine C. (Deneen) Kelly. He was raised in Batavia, where he graduated from high school and began his long journey in education.

After high school, he went on to earn a business degree from Niagara University. He decided to serve his country honorably by joining in the United States Army where he served from 1955-1957 as a special agent in the Counterintelligence Corps.

Deacon Kelly continued his educational pursuits and earned a master’s and a doctorate in education from the University of Rochester. He taught Business Administration at the start of his career. For the balance of his career, he was the superintendent of schools at Henderson CSD, Beaver River CSD, and Letchworth Central before retiring in 1984 after 25 years in education.

He was ordained as a deacon in the church in 1980 and served as a pastoral associate for over 40 years at St. Michael Parish in Warsaw. Deacon Kelly also served his community on the board of directors for Home Care and Hospice, the Genesee Wyoming YMCA Board, the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), and as a longtime chaplain for Post #4823 of the VFW in Warsaw.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Kelly; a brother, James Kelly, DDS; and a grandson, J. Thomas Kelly.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Phillips) Kelly; four daughters, Colleen Lefeve, Marie Kelly, Mary Clarke, Barbara Englehart; two sons, John Kelly, Timothy Kelly; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 26, with Bishop Michael W. Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.