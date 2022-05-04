Sister Mary Raymond Heckler died at Mercy Center, Buffalo, on April 29, 2022. She was 79 years old.

Born Mary Lou Heckler in South Buffalo, Nov. 10, 1942, to Floyd and Elizabeth (Griffin) Heckler, she attended St. Teresa Elementary School and was taught by the Sisters of Mercy. On Sept. 8, 1961, she entered the Sisters of Mercy Community. St. Mary Business School, Mount Mercy Academy and Trocaire College prepared her for life as a Sister of Mercy and for her ministry.

Upon taking her first vows in 1964, Sister Mary Raymond was missioned to educate students in the primary grades. Holy Family School in South Buffalo introduced her to the role of teacher. From there she went on to St. James School, Jamestown; Holy Family, LeRoy; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Niagara Falls; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lake View; and Our Lady of Mercy, Orchard Park.

In 1983, Sister Mary Raymond joined the Catholic Charities staff of Buffalo working in the Parish Outreach Program as part of the administrative staff. Later, she moved to the Msgr. Carr Children’s Clinic and provided valuable secretarial assistance.

In 1998, at St. Bernadette School, Orchard Park, Sister Raymond was hired as administrative assistant. Faculty, parents and students had the opportunity to know Sister Raymond as one who went out of her way to meet the multiple needs of St. Bernadette’s School Family. Being a “cheerful upbeat” sister, the atmosphere was always warm and welcoming.

When St. Bernadette School closed, Sister Raymond stayed on as a volunteer worker in the parish administrative office. Her generosity knew no bounds and she was appreciated by all. Due to health issues she later moved to the Health Care Unit at Mercy Center where she continued to spread her joy and share her gifts.

Sister is pre-deceased by her siblings, Richard F. Heckler and Patricia Harenda.

A funeral Mass will take place Friday, May 6 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo. Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo. Face masks are requested. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.