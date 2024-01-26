Two events will be held this February in support of St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center.

Saints On The Slopes: Join your friends in faith for a ski adventure and potluck luncheon at Holiday Valley (6557 Holiday Valley Road in Ellicottville) on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 12 noon. This event is for adults 21 and over. All proceeds benefit the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center which serves families and life by providing material, emotional and spiritual support to mothers, fathers and families in need during and after pregnancy.

Click here for more information and to reserve your free spot.

Also, a Catholic Singles Mingle will be held for adults in their 30s and 40s to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day. Plan for an evening of appetizers and fellowship to benefit the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center.

The festivities take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at JP Lounge, 5445 Transit Road in Williamsville.

Reserve your spot online here.