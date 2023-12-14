LOADING

Pro Vita Awards to be presented Jan. 13

wnycatholic December 14, 2023
To mark the observance of the 51st Roe v. Wade decision, the diocesan Office of Respect Life will host the annual Pro-Vita Awards to recognize those who have served as an exemplary commitment to the gift of life.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, Deacon Mark & Theresa Kehl, Lindsay Adornetto, Dr. John Brach & Darya, David Kersten from OLV Charities, Sharon Kuczmarski, and Ann Wagner will be presented with their awards at OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna during a 4:30 p.m. Mass.

For more information call the Office of Respect Life at 716-847-2205.

