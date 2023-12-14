Pro Vita Awards to be presented Jan. 13
To mark the observance of the 51st Roe v. Wade decision, the diocesan Office of Respect Life will host the annual Pro-Vita Awards to recognize those who have served as an exemplary commitment to the gift of life.
On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, Deacon Mark & Theresa Kehl, Lindsay Adornetto, Dr. John Brach & Darya, David Kersten from OLV Charities, Sharon Kuczmarski, and Ann Wagner will be presented with their awards at OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna during a 4:30 p.m. Mass.
For more information call the Office of Respect Life at 716-847-2205.