Teacher and lover of science, Sister Virginia Balk, OSF, died Dec. 9 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. She was 82.

Born in Buffalo, on June 21, 1941, the daughter of Casper J. and Helen (Herb) Balk, grew up in the Masten Park and Bailey-Delavan neighborhoods, attending St. Mary of Sorrows School before going to St. Gerard’s. When she was an upper-grade student at St. Gerard School, Sister Virginia won awards in junior education groups at the Buffalo Museum of Science. She was a 1959 graduate of Bishop O’Hearn High School.

She joined the Sisters of St. Francis at the age of 18, two years after her mother’s death, with the permission of her father.

She studied at St. Clare’s College and Medaille College prior to her graduate work at Niagara University.

After earning a master’s degree in natural science at Niagara University, she went on to teach biology and math, and directed science fairs at St. Leo the Great School in Amherst and St Mary’s High School in Lancaster.

Then she was called to use her organizational skills as an administrator. She was named principal at Nativity of Our Lord Elementary School in Orchard Park and then became an area superintendent for parochial schools in Madison and Oneida counties in the Diocese of Syracuse.

Returning to Buffalo, she assumed more administrative duties in her religious order before retiring in 2012.

In 1993, she was elected an officer of the Sisters of St. Francis Third Order Regular of Buffalo, serving for eight years. She also was vice president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious in the Diocese of Buffalo and a board member of Health System of Niagara. In 2001, she became administrator of Holy Family Home in Williamsville.

She was named director of Sheehan Residence for Priests in 2004. Retiring to the St. Mary of the Angels Motherhouse eight years later, she worked in the Mission Advancement office and as a receptionist.

She is survived by a brother, Tom; three nephews and 10 great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral Mass was offered in SS. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville.