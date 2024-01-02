LOADING

Kids Night coming to OLV

wnycatholic January 2, 2024
OLV National Shrine & Basilica invites kids and families to a special Kids Night Under the Dome on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids and families are asked to bring blankets and sleeping bags, and wear comfy clothes to lie under the dome of the historic basilica.

Pizza, snacks and hot cocoa will be provided. Kid-friendly activities will be available. The story of the Magi will come to life. Guests can also experience the Saint John Bible up close.

There is no cost to attend. All are welcome.

OLV National Shrine & Basilica is located at 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.

