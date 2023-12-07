OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School was graced with a special visit today as St. Nicholas, the beloved figure of generosity and compassion, made a heartwarming appearance on his feast day. St. Nicholas, also known as Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, or simply Santa Claus, took the time to impart valuable lessons on love, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas to the eager children of STCS.

St. Nicholas, Alex Forney. Roux Brown-Ragno, Stella Bartz, Carter McAndrew, Ethan Cameron, Donald Martin, Zachary Simkovic, Victoria Gallina and Mrs. Plesac. (Photo courtesy of Southern Tier Catholic School)

This festive event, held at STCS, celebrated not only the joyous occasion of St. Nicholas’ feast day but also served as a reminder of the deeper meaning of the holiday season. Students were treated to an enchanting experience as they learned about the historical significance of the fourth-century bishop known for his acts of kindness and generosity.

St. Nicholas, born in Patara (modern-day Turkey), dedicated his life to helping those in need. One of the most iconic tales recounts how he selflessly gave gold coins to the less fortunate, leaving them as surprises in the dead of night. This noble act became the inspiration for the modern tradition of gift-giving during the Christmas season.

During his visit to STCS, St. Nicholas engaged with the children in interactive sessions, sharing stories from his life and emphasizing the importance of compassion, empathy and selflessness. The atmosphere at STCS was filled with joy and excitement as the students listened attentively to the timeless lessons imparted by this legendary figure.

The faculty and staff at STCS expressed their gratitude for the memorable visit, noting how St. Nicholas’ teachings align perfectly with the values upheld by the school. The event served as a meaningful reminder for everyone present that the holiday season is not just about material gifts but about spreading love, kindness and joy to those around us.

As the students bid farewell to St. Nicholas, they left with hearts full of inspiration and a deeper understanding of the true essence of Christmas. STCS looks forward to incorporating these timeless lessons into its curriculum, fostering a spirit of generosity and goodwill throughout the community. Special thanks to Father John Adams for arranging this visit.

Enrollment for Montessori through eighth grade students at STCS is now open. Contact principal@walshstcs.org or 716-372-8122 for more information.