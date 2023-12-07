Sister Mary Norine Truax, RSM, passed away Dec. 4, 2023. She is remembered for her service to children with special needs.

Born Phyllis Joann Truax, the youngest of six daughters of Guy and Anne (Johnson) Truax grew up in Lakewood. She graduated from the public school there in 1949.

Religious life was a central part of Sister Norine’s upbringing, as the family went to Mass every Sunday. The parish pastor suggested furthering her religious life when Sister Norine was a senior in high school.

“He introduced me to the Sisters of Mercy, who were in Jamestown at that time,” she told the Western New York Catholic in 2013. “I just felt that God was calling me to the Sisters of Mercy. I wanted to be a nurse, and they had three hospitals in the diocese at that time, but I ended up teaching.”

Sister Norine taught for 25 years, primarily with first and second grade students. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1964 and a master’s degree in 1974. After several years of teaching, Sister Norine had a desire to focus on working with special education students.

“(I was inspired by) just knowing some parents who had children who were developmentally disabled,” she said. “That was the main reason I wanted to go, and my community encouraged me.”

In 1974, Sister Norine was appointed as the diocesan director for religious special education, a role in which she served for nine years. She worked with another teacher and together they developed programs for parishes to better serve the less fortunate. They also formed an organization called, “Parents Who Care” to help guide parents of special needs children.

After nearly a decade of working for the diocese, Sister Norine then became the director of the Mount Mercy Regents Center on Abbott Road in 1983. She worked with students on a one-on-one basis after school to help them improve in their studies. In 1987, she began helping adults learn basic skills as well.

Sister Norine continued working with special needs students when she was hired as a coordinator of testing for Trocaire College in Buffalo in 1988. She worked in the Palisano Center at the college while assisting students. She also taught an English course that helped develop critical reasoning skills.

After her long career in education, Sister Norine retired in 2008, but continued to volunteer at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Kay Severtson, Helen Vail, Mary Lou Regan, Jane Tofany and Virginia Johnson.

Family and friends may visit the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 8 from 3-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral Mass celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Mercy Center Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.