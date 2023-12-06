Trocaire College, a private, Catholic college providing a pathway for students to build careers of achievement and lives of purpose, announced that Timothy J. Sember will take on a new role as the vice president of mission and advancement. He joined Trocaire in 2022 as the chief mission officer.

In this new role, Sember will continue to promote and integrate the mission and values of Trocaire with its Sister of Mercy and Roman Catholic heritage throughout the college in addition to overseeing the Mercy Action Project, a mission-based student learning experience that is a graduation requirement for all students. Sember will now also lead the college’s advancement operations including connecting with donors, orchestrating the annual contribution drive, and running fundraising activity including the 2024 Soiree event.

Sember worked for Catholic Charities of Buffalo as the chief development officer in 2019. Prior to that role he was the principal at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda and served as the executive director of the Center for Handicapped Children from 2001-2004. He has also spent 15 years in leadership roles at Facts Management Company in Nebraska, Smart Tuition/ Blackbaud in New Jersey and Parish Soft/Ministry Brands in Michigan, software companies that provide technical assistance to church related institutions and schools in the areas of financial needs assessment, tuition management, fundraising and parish engagement.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and English from Canisius University and a master’s degree in theology from Christ the King Seminary. His current community involvement includes serving on the board of trustees for CLC Learning Center in Amherst, a member of the John 17 Movement, steering committee member for Build Promise, and a volunteer at OLV Charities. A resident of Williamsville, Sember and his wife are long-time members of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Buffalo.