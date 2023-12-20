Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced the following clergy appointments, as well as retirements.

Father Christopher Emminger has been appointed pastor of Family of Parishes #24 (St. Bonaventure, Allegany; St. John, Olean; and pastor & rector of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean), effective Jan. 15, 2024. He will reside at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean. Father Emminger has previously served as parochial vicar of the Catholic Community Buffalo, North/Family #20.

Father Peter Napierkowski has been appointed parochial vicar of Family of Parishes #26 (Queen of Angels, Lackawanna; Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell; St. Anthony, Lackawanna; Our Lady of Bistrica, Lackawanna; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Orchard Park; as well as ministry at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna), effective Dec. 15. He will reside at Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell. He has previously served as administrator of St. Andrew and Our Lady of Czestochowa parishes in Cheektowaga.

Father John Adams has been assigned to further studies at Nazareth Hermitage, Assumption Abbey in Ava, Missouri, and Missouri State University, effective Jan. 15, 2024.

Retirements include Father Thaddeus Bocianowski, effective Dec. 31; Father Jacob Ledwon, effective Dec. 31; and Father Patrick Zengierski, effective Jan. 1, 2024.