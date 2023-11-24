LOADING

Type to search

Audio Catholic Life Features

BLACK CATHOLIC HISTORY MONTH: Hear more from Father Anthony Bozeman at Revival 2023

Michael Mroziak November 24, 2023
Share

While most people know February is Black History Month in the United States, fewer people may know that the month of November marks Black Catholic History Month.

Black and African American Catholics make up only a small fraction of the overall Catholic population in the nation, but they are an inspired population.

As WNY Catholic marks National Black Catholic History Month, WNY Catholic Audio brings you the third episode of a miniseries marking the month. In this episode, you may hear the second of two homilies delivered recently by Father Anthony Bozeman, SSJ, during Revival 20234 at St. Martin de Porres Church in Buffalo.

While this episode doesn’t necessarily discuss Black Catholic history (which was covered during the roundtable discussion featured in the first episode of the miniseries), the purpose of this latest installment is to demonstrate the spirit of the population, small but mighty.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Black Catholic History Month: WNY Catholic Audio miniseries continues with Revival highlights
Michael Mroziak November 14, 2023
LISTEN: Diocese of Buffalo Recognizes Black Catholic History Month
wnycatholic November 10, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Black Catholic History Month: WNY Catholic Audio miniseries continues with Revival highlights
LISTEN: Diocese of Buffalo Recognizes Black Catholic History Month
@Western New York Catholic 2020