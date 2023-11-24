While most people know February is Black History Month in the United States, fewer people may know that the month of November marks Black Catholic History Month.

Black and African American Catholics make up only a small fraction of the overall Catholic population in the nation, but they are an inspired population.

As WNY Catholic marks National Black Catholic History Month, WNY Catholic Audio brings you the third episode of a miniseries marking the month. In this episode, you may hear the second of two homilies delivered recently by Father Anthony Bozeman, SSJ, during Revival 20234 at St. Martin de Porres Church in Buffalo.

While this episode doesn’t necessarily discuss Black Catholic history (which was covered during the roundtable discussion featured in the first episode of the miniseries), the purpose of this latest installment is to demonstrate the spirit of the population, small but mighty.