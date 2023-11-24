LOADING

Sister Justine tells of St. Joseph of Cupertino in latest podcast

Michael Mroziak November 24, 2023
When a student becomes discouraged after her model rocket fails to fly, Sister Justine shares the story of St. Joseph of Cupertino, a saint who was reputed for ecstatic visions and the ability to levitate in prayer, but who as a child just couldn’t seem to do anything right.

Listen here.

