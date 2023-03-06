The second episode of “Dinners With Our Founders,” a special podcast miniseries produced by the Diocese of Buffalo to celebrate its 175h anniversary, has been released, featuring Bishop John Timon, the first shepherd of the diocese. The episode is available for listening and downloading on WNY Catholic’s official SoundCloud channel, SoundCloud.com/WNYCatholicAudio.

In this newest episode, Bishop Timon, who is portrayed by Buffalo actor, writer and poet Timothy Joyce, recalls his upbringing and the tragic circumstances which inspired him to pursue priesthood, his conversion of a condemned man on the day of his scheduled execution, and his work as Buffalo’s first Catholic bishop.

Hosted by Steve Cichon, a former longtime Buffalo broadcaster and now on the faculty at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, “Dinners With Our Founders” is a series of imagined one-on-one dinner conversations with some of those who left long-lasting impacts on the diocese.

Listen here.

The premiere episode, featuring St. John Neumann, debuted Feb. 27. Future episodes will feature Sister Ursula Mattingly, Mother Colette Hilbert, and Father Nelson Baker.