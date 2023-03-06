LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

New ‘Dinners With Our Founders’ episode features Bishop Timon

wnycatholic March 6, 2023
Share

The second episode of “Dinners With Our Founders,” a special podcast miniseries produced by the Diocese of Buffalo to celebrate its 175h anniversary, has been released, featuring Bishop John Timon, the first shepherd of the diocese. The episode is available for listening and downloading on WNY Catholic’s official SoundCloud channel, SoundCloud.com/WNYCatholicAudio.

In this newest episode, Bishop Timon, who is portrayed by Buffalo actor, writer and poet Timothy Joyce, recalls his upbringing and the tragic circumstances which inspired him to pursue priesthood, his conversion of a condemned man on the day of his scheduled execution, and his work as Buffalo’s first Catholic bishop.

Hosted by Steve Cichon, a former longtime Buffalo broadcaster and now on the faculty at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, “Dinners With Our Founders” is a series of imagined one-on-one dinner conversations with some of those who left long-lasting impacts on the diocese.

Listen here.

The premiere episode, featuring St. John Neumann, debuted Feb. 27. Future episodes will feature Sister Ursula Mattingly, Mother Colette Hilbert, and Father Nelson Baker.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

175 Flashback: Bishop Burke asks that we not Twist again
wnycatholic February 10, 2023
Bishop discusses importance of hope at latest vicariate Mass
Michael Mroziak November 8, 2022
175 Look Forward: Diocesan Pilgrimage Guide now available
Patrick J. Buechi November 4, 2022
175 Flashback: Cathedral a reality due to Bishop Timon’s zeal
wnycatholic October 28, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

175 Flashback: Bishop Burke asks that we not Twist again
Bishop discusses importance of hope at latest vicariate Mass
175 Look Forward: Diocesan Pilgrimage Guide now available
175 Flashback: Cathedral a reality due to Bishop Timon’s zeal
@Western New York Catholic 2020