The businessman who turned priest and became known as the “Padre of the Poor” discusses his young life, his decision to leave the commercial world for religious life, and his faith in Our Lady of Victory throughout his many projects in the latest episode of “Dinners With Our Founders,” a special podcast miniseries produced by the Diocese of Buffalo to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

The podcast is now available for listening and downloading, for free, at SoundCloud.com/buffalodiocese.

“Dinners With Our Founders” is a five-part series of imagined one-on-one dinner conversations between host Steve Cichon and some of those who left long-lasting impacts on the diocese and community. The latest episode, which features Gregory Tobin as the voice of Father Nelson Baker, is the fifth and final installment of the series.

Previous episodes feature St. John Neumann, Bishop John Timon, Sister Ursula Mattingly, and Mother Colette Hilbert. Those episodes may also be found online at the Diocese of Buffalo’s official SoundCloud channel.