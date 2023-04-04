LOADING

Nativity students give St. Luke’s a helping hand

wnycatholic April 4, 2023
ORCHARD PARK — Last week, the eighth grade students of Nativity of Our Lord School visited St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. These enthusiastic students jumped right in and helped out where needed in a variety of ways. The class smiled and worked as a team as they helped and served for the love of their neighbor.

Eighth graders from Nativity of Our Lord School take a break after spending a day helping at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Nativity of Our Lord School)

Located on Buffalo’s East Side, St. Luke’s is dedicated to spreading the reality of God’s great and infinite love for all people through the message of His Divine Mercy. The mission provides food, clothing and shelter to those in need. The dining room provides 1,200 meals per day, as well as special holiday food baskets. A mall and baby room allow guests to pick up clothes, small household appliances, and needed baby items for free. 

St. Luke’s is always accepting individual and group volunteers to serve meals, sort clothes, and be a welcoming presence. 

