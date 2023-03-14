The nun whose order founded what is now the city of Buffalo’s oldest-existing large hospital is the latest featured dinner guest in “Dinners With Our Founders,” a special podcast miniseries produced by the Diocese of Buffalo to celebrate its 175h anniversary.

Sister Ursula Mattingly and her order, the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph (since renamed the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul), was brought to Buffalo by Bishop John Timon in 1849 to establish Sisters of Charity Hospital. In her episode of “Dinners With Our Founders,” Mattingly, played by Marian Hetherly, discusses her decision to enter religious life, the open anti-Catholic prejudice she and her peers faced in their period of history, and the sisters’ handling of a major cholera outbreak.

“Dinners With Our Founders” is a series of imagined one-on-one dinner conversations between host Steve Cichon and some of those who left long-lasting impacts on the diocese and community. The newest episode is available for free listening and downloading on Western New York Catholic’s official SoundCloud channel, SoundCloud.com/WNYCatholicAudio.

Also available on the channel are previously released episodes featuring St. John Neumann and Bishop John Timon. Future scheduled episodes will feature Mother Colette Hilbert and Father Nelson Baker.