The Albion Catholic Charities office has recently moved down the street and is now housed at 106 S. Main St. inside the Holy Family Parish office. Services offered at the Albion site include emergency assistance, friendly phones, home visitation, and the Our Kids parent education and awareness program.

Catholic Charities is unable to accommodate walk-ins at this new site. Those in need of assistance should call 585-343-0614 to schedule an appointment.