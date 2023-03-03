The Diocese of the Buffalo was extremely saddened to learn of the extensive fire that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Our Lady of the Lake – St. Joseph Worship site in Lyndonville. We realize how traumatic an event like this can be on a community.

To support the St. Joseph parishioners, Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate Mass Sunday, March 5, at Holy Trinity Parish in Medina. Father Bernard Nowak will concelebrate. Parishioners from the St. Joseph Worship site are invited to that Mass.

The damage to the church structure is still being assessed. The fire is believed to have started in classroom space attached to the church. This space was a complete loss. With a heavy heart, we also feel the pain experienced with the damage to this more than 100-year-old church as help to support our parishioners in Lyndonville who remain in the forefront of our thoughts and prayers at this time.