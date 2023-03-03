LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Features

Bishop and diocese mourn fallen Buffalo firefighter

wnycatholic March 3, 2023
Share

“The Catholic Faithful of the Diocese of Buffalo mourns with all of our community the tragic loss of Jason Arno who demonstrated the greatest love – the laying down of his life for others.  We embrace his family and the members of the Buffalo Fire Department with our prayers and the assurance of our full support in this time of immeasurable grief. I will be offering a Mass in Jason’s memory and for the intentions of his family. May the Lord in his boundless love soothe the many broken hearts with His comfort and presence and may all of our First Responders who similarly put the care and concern of others before themselves be protected from every danger and harm.” – Bishop Michael W. Fisher

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020