Catholic Women of Buffalo Inc., will hold the annual Catholic Women of Buffalo Conference with the theme of “For Such a Time as This” and held on Saturday, April 29, at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Kenmore.

This day will include inspirational Catholic speakers, Mass with Bishop Michael W. Fisher, reconciliation, praise & worship music, resources for spiritual support, fellowship, and a space to create community within the diocese.

Featured speakers include Christina King, author and national radio show host of “Embracing Your Greatness” with Radio Maria; Stacy Trasancos, educator and author of “Particles of Faith,” one of her many books on the integration of science and theology; and Paula Umana, motivational speaker and author of “40 Gifts of Hope,” stories of the ill who found a way out of their darkness.

The hope is to provide a collective opportunity to nurture the bonds of the Catholic faith community as well as your personal spiritual journey.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., with light breakfast provided, followed by Mass with Bishop Fisher at 9 a.m. Lunch will be catered by Cozy Catering.

Tickets are $35 for online preorder and $40 at the door.