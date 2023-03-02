Notre Dame Academy honors brave firefighters
Share
The #NDASaints in the Our Lady Media Club produced a short video message for our family and friends in the Buffalo Fire Department. Please join them in thanking these brave women and men for their service to our community.
Our Lady Media is a video production club based at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo. With training, sixth grade students are able to operate three professional-grade video cameras, act as technical directors and audio operators for live events and original productions.