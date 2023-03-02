LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Features News

Firefighter lost in downtown fire

wnycatholic March 2, 2023
Share

One firefighter lost his life battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in downtown Buffalo just yards away from the Catholic Center.  Gray and white smoke billowed from 745 Main Street beginning around 10 a.m. Bursts of flames shot out of the building as fire trucks and passersby gathered to watch the fire that gutted D.C. Theatricks.

Fire destroys a block of Main Street in downtown Buffalo on March 1. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

At 1 p.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher joined Buffalo Fire Department Chaplain Father Paul Seil and newly-appointed chaplain for the Buffalo Police Department Father Joseph Porpiglia who were on site earlier.

The bishop has family members who are first responders.

“It’s sad when they don’t come back and joyful when they do,” he told WBEN 930AM.

Here is the full interview with Max Faery from WBEN here.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Local priest cast in Cabrini film
Patrick J. Buechi August 20, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Local priest cast in Cabrini film
@Western New York Catholic 2020