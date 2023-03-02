One firefighter lost his life battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in downtown Buffalo just yards away from the Catholic Center. Gray and white smoke billowed from 745 Main Street beginning around 10 a.m. Bursts of flames shot out of the building as fire trucks and passersby gathered to watch the fire that gutted D.C. Theatricks.

Fire destroys a block of Main Street in downtown Buffalo on March 1. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

At 1 p.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher joined Buffalo Fire Department Chaplain Father Paul Seil and newly-appointed chaplain for the Buffalo Police Department Father Joseph Porpiglia who were on site earlier.

The bishop has family members who are first responders.

“It’s sad when they don’t come back and joyful when they do,” he told WBEN 930AM.

Here is the full interview with Max Faery from WBEN here.