The month of November marks Black Catholic History Month in the United States.

There are an estimated three million Black or African-American Catholics in the United States, representing about six percent of the overall Black or African-American population, and only about four percent of the overall U.S. Catholic population. While those numbers may be very small, that population is inspired and vibrant.

In October, Fr. Anthony Bozeman, SSJ, visited Buffalo as the guest speaker at Revival 2023, held at St. Martin de Porres Church. At the Revival, he told the audience of inspired Catholics of their need to “stoke the flame.”

WNY Catholic Audio continues its special mini-series celebrating Black Catholic History Month by presenting portions of the first of Fr. Bozeman’s two homilies held October 21, 2023. Portions of his second homily that day will be featured in an upcoming podcast episode.

Click on the audio link below to hear the latest episode. You may find the first episode, a Buffalo roundtable discussion on the Black Catholic experience, as well as other audio content by the Diocese of Buffalo at Soundcloud.com/BuffaloDiocese.

In the meantime, here are upcoming local activities that will also celebrate Black Catholic History Month:

Saturday, November 18, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Social justice forum, “From Poverty to Hope,” hosted by the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. The scheduled presenters are Mark Talley, Rev. Kinzer Pointer, and Hattie Martin-Mays. The forum will be held at 245 Lafayette St., Buffalo.

Monday, November 20, 7 p.m.

A virtual program hosted on Zoom by the African American Commission (Diocese of Buffalo Office of Cultural Diversity) commemorating Black Catholic History Month: “Black Catholics are Writing the Vision to Thrive.” Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87203584903. Meeting ID: 872 0358 4903; or dial in by phone at 1-929-205-6099.