WASHINGTON — Since the Hamas attacks earlier last month, and in the wake of boldly proclaimed rhetoric and the increase of actions of religious hatred in the United States, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty issued a sharp rebuke and called for peace.

New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, presents the keynote address June 28, 2021, during the Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame Law School. (CNS photo/Peter Ringenberg, courtesy University of Notre Dame)

“In recent days here in America, where for hundreds of years many have sought refuge from religious persecution, we have seen outbreaks of religious hatred that shock the conscience. It is especially disheartening to learn that the man accused of killing a six-year-old Muslim boy in Chicago reportedly identifies as Catholic. Nothing could be more antithetical to our Church’s teachings than this man’s alleged crime. And as countless voices celebrate the brutal terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, our Jewish brothers and sisters reasonably fear for their lives.

“In the face of such base hatred, we must affirm certain fundamental truths. Every human life is of equally incalculable worth. Hating your neighbors is a grave sin against God, who created us all in his image and likeness. Violence only begets more violence, not justice.

“May those whose hearts have been gripped by hatred repent, and may people of goodwill stand courageously for peace.”