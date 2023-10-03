LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Charities Catholic Life Features

Ladies of Charity to host ‘Dress for Less’ style show on Oct. 14

wnycatholic October 3, 2023
Share

Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced a day of fashion and fun as the Ladies of Charity host their annual “Dress for Less” style show and theme basket fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14 at The Grapevine Banquets, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Those attending can look forward to a “boutique” of new and gently used clothes and accessories available for purchase. The highlight of the event is a captivating runway style show, comprised of donated clothing, with commentary by Catholic Charities chief operating officer Molly Oliver.

The style show raises funds for the Buffalo chapter of Ladies of Charity to support their myriad programs, including Lots of Clothes thrift store, helping to fulfill Christmas toy wishes, providing bags and school supplies to children in need, giving those who have experienced home displacement basic household goods and dignity bags, and providing clothing for newborns and moms in need, among other programs available by referral through Catholic Charities.

Doors open at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, which is chicken piccata, and basket drawings at 12 p.m. Tickets for the style show are $45 and include admission to the show and lunch. Basket raffle tickets can be purchased separately. Reservations are due by Oct. 3.

For those interested in attending or donating baskets to the raffle, call 716-895-4001 or print this form and mail to Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Buffalo hosts Ladies of Charity national assembly
Patrick J. Buechi September 19, 2023
letter to santa coming out of an old typewriter
Catholic Charities seeking Santa’s Workshop donations, recipients
wnycatholic November 29, 2022
crop faceless multiethnic classmates walking together on sidewalk
Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients and school supply donations
wnycatholic August 17, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Buffalo hosts Ladies of Charity national assembly
letter to santa coming out of an old typewriter
Catholic Charities seeking Santa’s Workshop donations, recipients
crop faceless multiethnic classmates walking together on sidewalk
Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients and school supply donations
@Western New York Catholic 2020