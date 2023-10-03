Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced a day of fashion and fun as the Ladies of Charity host their annual “Dress for Less” style show and theme basket fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14 at The Grapevine Banquets, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Those attending can look forward to a “boutique” of new and gently used clothes and accessories available for purchase. The highlight of the event is a captivating runway style show, comprised of donated clothing, with commentary by Catholic Charities chief operating officer Molly Oliver.

The style show raises funds for the Buffalo chapter of Ladies of Charity to support their myriad programs, including Lots of Clothes thrift store, helping to fulfill Christmas toy wishes, providing bags and school supplies to children in need, giving those who have experienced home displacement basic household goods and dignity bags, and providing clothing for newborns and moms in need, among other programs available by referral through Catholic Charities.

Doors open at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, which is chicken piccata, and basket drawings at 12 p.m. Tickets for the style show are $45 and include admission to the show and lunch. Basket raffle tickets can be purchased separately. Reservations are due by Oct. 3.

For those interested in attending or donating baskets to the raffle, call 716-895-4001 or print this form and mail to Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212.