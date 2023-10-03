Fredericksburg, Virginia — In honor of the October recognition as Respect Life Month, middle and high school students across the United States are invited to submit an essay sharing their pro-life views in the 2023 Pro-Life Essay Contest sponsored by American Life League’s Culture of Life Studies Program. Co-sponsored by the Institute for Excellence in Writing, the essay contest has categories for fifth grade through eighth grade, and ninth grade through 12th grade. Essays are due before midnight (Pacific Time) on Nov. 6.

Middle school participants are asked to share their defense of life as they would explain it to a peer who believes that a woman has a “right” to abortion, while high school contestants are invited to explore the spiritual concept of “care for the whole person” as it relates to single mothers and their babies.

“Over the years, we have read many amazing essays that have directed us in gearing our lessons and social media posts to help students and parents understand the sanctity of life, the value of all human beings, and the importance of treating others with respect,” said Susan Ciancio, director of American Life League’s Culture of Life Studies Program.

“These essays not only help us sustain the moral courage to stand up for our beliefs, but they encourage other young people to speak up as well,” Ciancio explained.

“Children are bombarded by lies about how women ‘need’ abortions or how those facing ectopic pregnancies will not receive treatment,” added Ciancio. “It’s our job as educators and parents to not only teach them the truth but to teach them to proudly stand up for that truth. That’s why it is so important to encourage students to articulate their thoughts and learn to defend pro-life principles.”

The essay contest was launched soon after a group of homeschool moms and educators, including American Life League president Judie Brown, founded the Culture of Life Studies Program in 2014.

Contest rules, submission procedures, and prizes are detailed here, and a downloadable handout is available here.

About the Culture of Life Studies Program

The Culture of Life Studies Program seeks to build a culture of life, one student at a time, through broad-ranging pro-life curriculum for children in preschool through high school. The Catholic, pro-life, home and classroom materials, resources, and training are available for educators, schools, dioceses, and families. More information on the Culture of Life Studies Program is available at all.org/clsp.

About American Life League

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate from its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by a culture of death. For more information visit all.org.