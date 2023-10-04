LOADING

Sister Joan Dundon, OSF, 1927-2023

wnycatholic October 4, 2023
Former teacher Sister Joan Dundon, OSF, died Sept. 28, 2023.

Born Corinne Mary in Geneva, on Oct. 10, 1927, she is the second of four children of the late John Joseph and Leona (Blaisdell) Dundon. She attended St. Stephen’s School in Geneva before the family moved to Auburn, where Corinne attended East High School and Central High.

After entering the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 25, 1948, and taking the name Sister Joan Marie, she attended and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College in Buffalo. Following 14 years of teaching at various parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo, Sister Joan Marie began a variety of ministries including receptionist, clerical work, community service, office assistance and prayer ministry.

At one point, Sister Joan Marie was asked about a memorable life experience. She responded, “My most memorable learning experience is an ongoing one. Each day I see how God has blessed me. For this I am grateful.”

Family and friends will be present on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, where a funeral Mass will follow. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reist Street, Williamsville.

